US Indexes End Lower Again Tuesday

S&P 500 down -0.85%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34060.66 on Tuesday with a loss of -267.13 points or -0.78%. The S&P 500 closed at 4127.83 for a loss of -35.46 points or -0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13303.64 for a loss of -75.41 points or -0.56%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.34 for a gain of 1.62 points or 8.22%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

The major U.S. indexes ended lower again Tuesday. Risk appetite for stocks was down as investors see uncertainty in the economy's recovery, inflation rates, and potential actions by the Federal Reserve. Large retailers began to signal the end of the first quarter earnings season.

  • Walmart (WMT, Financial): Revenue of $138.3 billion increased 2.7% year over year and beat estimates by $6.17 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97 missed estimates by $0.26 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beat estimates by $0.48. Stock gained 2.15%.
  • Home Depot (HD, Financial): Revenue of $37.5 billion increased 32.7% year over year and beat estimates by $3.01 billion. Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.86 beat estimates by $0.84. Stock down -1.02%.
  • Macy's (M, Financial): Revenue of $4.71 billion increased 56.0% year over year and beat estimates by $420 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.32 beat estimates by $0.79 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beat estimates by $0.77. Stock down -0.37%.

In other news:

  • The April New Residential Construction report was released. Building permits increased 0.3% in April following an increase of 1.7%. Housing starts decreased -9.5% following an increase of 19.8%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 52-week bills at a rate of 0.055% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.005%.
  • Google began its I/O Conference for developers.
  • Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX, Financial) 4.31%
  • The 10-year Treasury yield was mostly unchanged at 1.64%.
  • The Grayscale Digital Fund (GDLC, Financial) was down -3.57% and the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW, Financial) was down -2.78% as global crypto mining energy consumption remains a top headline for investors.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,210.88 for a loss of -16.24 points or -0.73%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,341.76 for a loss of -15.07 points or -1.11%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14307.06 for a loss of -35.90 points or -0.25%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11389.78 for a loss of -143.51 points or -1.24%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,690.46 for a loss of -28.04 points or -1.03%; the S&P 100 at 1,868.68 for a loss of -15.88 points or -0.84%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,217.68 for a loss of -95.23 points or -0.72%; the Russell 3000 at 2,461.21 for a loss of -19.07 points or -0.77%; the Russell 1000 at 2,318.11 for a loss of -18.02 points or -0.77%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,038.23 for a loss of -332.84 points or -0.77%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 867.66 for a loss of -9.85 points or -1.12%.

Author's Avatar
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.