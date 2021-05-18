Home Capital Group Announces Annual Meeting Results





Home Capital Group Inc. ( TSX:HCG, Financial) (Home Capital or the Company) announced today the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Tuesday, May 18, 2021.









The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy was 36,729,022 representing 71.54% of Home Capitals issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including election of each of the director nominees as follows:









NOMINEE NAME











VOTES FOR











VOTES WITHHELD











YOUSRY BISSADA











36,451,353











99.84%











59,937











0.16%











ROBERT J. BLOWES











36,381,457











99.64%











129,833











0.36%











PAUL G. HAGGIS











36,476,509











99.90%











34,781











0.10%











ALAN R. HIBBEN











35,369,835











96.87%











1,141,455











3.13%











SUSAN E. HUTCHISON











36,439,170











99.80%











72,120











0.20%











CLAUDE R. LAMOUREUX











35,835,364











98.15%











675,926











1.85%











JAMES H. LISSON











36,448,069











99.83%











63,221











0.17%











HOSSEIN RAHNAMA











36,462,629











99.87%











48,661











0.13%











LISA L. RITCHIE











36,459,497











99.86%











51,793











0.14%











SHARON H. SALLOWS











35,808,801











99.08%











702,489











1.92%













Appointment of Auditor





Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors:









VOTES FOR











VOTES WITHHELD











35,841,639











97.58%











887,383











2.42%













Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation





The advisory resolution on the Companys approach to executive compensation was approved:









VOTES FOR











VOTES AGAINST











35,148,766











96.27%











1,362,524











3.73%













Shareholder Rights Plan





The ordinary resolution to continue, amend and restate the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc., all as more particularly described in the Companys Management Information Circular, was approved.









VOTES FOR











VOTES AGAINST











36,012,494











98.63%











498,796











1.37%













By-Law





The ordinary resolution to amend and restate By-Law No. 1A of the Company, as more particularly described in the Companys Management Information Circular, was approved.









VOTES FOR











VOTES AGAINST











36,459,701











99.86%











51,589











0.14%













Detailed voting results for the meeting are available under Home Capitals profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Quebec.





