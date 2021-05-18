Home Capital Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Home Capital Group Announces Annual Meeting Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image



Home Capital Group Inc. (

TSX:HCG, Financial) (Home Capital or the Company) announced today the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy was 36,729,022 representing 71.54% of Home Capitals issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including election of each of the director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE NAME





VOTES FOR





VOTES WITHHELD





YOUSRY BISSADA





36,451,353





99.84%





59,937





0.16%





ROBERT J. BLOWES





36,381,457





99.64%





129,833





0.36%





PAUL G. HAGGIS





36,476,509





99.90%





34,781





0.10%





ALAN R. HIBBEN





35,369,835





96.87%





1,141,455





3.13%





SUSAN E. HUTCHISON





36,439,170





99.80%





72,120





0.20%





CLAUDE R. LAMOUREUX





35,835,364





98.15%





675,926





1.85%





JAMES H. LISSON





36,448,069





99.83%





63,221





0.17%





HOSSEIN RAHNAMA





36,462,629





99.87%





48,661





0.13%





LISA L. RITCHIE





36,459,497





99.86%





51,793





0.14%





SHARON H. SALLOWS





35,808,801





99.08%





702,489





1.92%





Appointment of Auditor


Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors:



VOTES FOR





VOTES WITHHELD





35,841,639





97.58%





887,383





2.42%





Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation


The advisory resolution on the Companys approach to executive compensation was approved:



VOTES FOR





VOTES AGAINST





35,148,766





96.27%





1,362,524





3.73%





Shareholder Rights Plan


The ordinary resolution to continue, amend and restate the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc., all as more particularly described in the Companys Management Information Circular, was approved.



VOTES FOR





VOTES AGAINST





36,012,494





98.63%





498,796





1.37%





By-Law


The ordinary resolution to amend and restate By-Law No. 1A of the Company, as more particularly described in the Companys Management Information Circular, was approved.



VOTES FOR





VOTES AGAINST





36,459,701





99.86%





51,589





0.14%





Detailed voting results for the meeting are available under Home Capitals profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Home Trust also conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006175/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment