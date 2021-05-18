VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells FTS International Inc, Fly Leasing

- New Purchases: EWZ, TWLVU, VIAC, PSTH, QELL, MIT.U, AGAC.U, TLRY, TLRY, GSAH, EJFAU, IPVIU, WARR.U, PSAGU, AJAX, VST, CCAC, FACT.U, CLAA.U, FUSE, EQHA.U, AAL, DTOCU, ITHXU, GLBLU,
- Added Positions: FE, CRESY,
- Reduced Positions: FTSI, PANL,
- Sold Out: FLY,
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,570,905 shares, 28.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 1,187,820 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 1,865,034 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.25%. The holding were 644,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 1,187,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)
VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)
VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.Reduced: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
VR Advisory Services Ltd reduced to a holding in FTS International Inc by 58.02%. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. VR Advisory Services Ltd still held 211,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.
