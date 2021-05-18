Logo
VR Advisory Services Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells FTS International Inc, Fly Leasing

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company VR Advisory Services Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Twelve Seas Investment Co II, ViacomCBS Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Qell Acquisition Corp, sells FTS International Inc, Fly Leasing during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VR Advisory Services Ltd. As of 2021Q1, VR Advisory Services Ltd owns 41 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VR Advisory Services Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vr+advisory+services+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VR Advisory Services Ltd
  1. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 1,570,905 shares, 28.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  2. Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,507,089 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 644,196 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU) - 1,187,820 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 1,865,034 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.25%. The holding were 644,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLVU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 1,187,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mason Industrial Technology Inc (MIT.U)

VR Advisory Services Ltd initiated holding in Mason Industrial Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

VR Advisory Services Ltd sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $11.29.

Reduced: FTS International Inc (FTSI)

VR Advisory Services Ltd reduced to a holding in FTS International Inc by 58.02%. The sale prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.13%. VR Advisory Services Ltd still held 211,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of VR Advisory Services Ltd. Also check out:

1. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. VR Advisory Services Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VR Advisory Services Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VR Advisory Services Ltd keeps buying
