Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, H&R Block Inc, Yellow Corp, Sells SunOpta Inc, Stamps.com Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, H&R Block Inc, Yellow Corp, Sells SunOpta Inc, Stamps.com Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Portolan Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, H&R Block Inc, Yellow Corp, Green Plains Inc, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, sells SunOpta Inc, Stamps.com Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc, Ambarella Inc, QuinStreet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portolan Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Portolan Capital Management, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portolan Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portolan+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Portolan Capital Management, LLC
  1. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 3,791,569 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. CAI International Inc (CAI) - 653,231 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33%
  3. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 1,694,460 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.02%
  4. e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 883,512 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.36%
  5. Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 2,679,353 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,791,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 627,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,506,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 138,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 189,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,304,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 265.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 663,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 3077.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 527,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp by 469.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 501,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 94.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 298,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 3238.17%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 524,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 89.02%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 248,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Sold Out: Costamare Inc (CMRE)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.

Sold Out: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.

Reduced: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 44.02%. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 1,694,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 78.88%. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 21,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 883,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 75.2%. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 34,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 34.08%. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 867,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Portolan Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portolan Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portolan Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider