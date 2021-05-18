Portolan Capital Management, LLC Buys Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, H&R Block Inc, Yellow Corp, Sells SunOpta Inc, Stamps.com Inc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: BW, HRB, YELL, WFG, AIG, GTYH, FLL, PRPL, RGS, TGLS, WDC, PGTI, RMNI, CALX, EXPE, MTRN, QUOT, BAC, ASYS, TROX, NOTV, KRUS, QUMU, GCO, TCACU, HIMX, KMX, PLYA, DYAI, BMTX, PDCE, JYNT,
- Added Positions: GPRE, STNG, SSPK, DEN, TALO, CPRI, CAI, BXC, TA, BAND, CSTE, CTOS, SKX, DZSI, MGA, BCO, EURN, FB, QMCO, ELY, WTRH, KLR, STC, DOMO, REPH, RH, DSKE, GOOG, HBIO, SKY, REX, AVID, HEES, BG, ALTG, MTG, AGTC, GFF, FVE, TMHC, ERII, EEFT, MSFT, INVE,
- Reduced Positions: STKL, STMP, ELF, QNST, AMBA, ENVA, DAC, NAVI, CPS, CDMO, DAR, WW, AKTS, ECPG, OSTK, PRCH, PI, CRMT, VG, ICAD, TGT, MGI, REAL, PRTS, IAC, HALO, SONO, CVGI, CLDR, LPRO, DECK, UPLD, NUS, AMTX, PRG, SYF, TRTN, EBC, SHYF, EVBG, PLCE, PACK, AMZN, CWST, MXL, MTCH, HYRE, RILY, TCS, OMF, TREE, ASO, AXTI, TPIC, CHRA, ROCK,
- Sold Out: IMMR, QLYS, CMRE, NVGS, HIG, SPT, OSW, CDE, MIK, GME, ATVI, EA, BGFV, SYRS, AMSC, EBIX, SPWH, IIPR, GNMK, RPD, TWLO, QTRX, ESGC, CSTL, DG, ALTO, GDP, CATM, TWTR, CHGG, PVAC, GLNG, KRP, BKD, VST, CRK, BSM, ASC, SBH, 4LT1, GPP, DSSI, FREE, DHT,
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 3,791,569 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CAI International Inc (CAI) - 653,231 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33%
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 1,694,460 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.02%
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) - 883,512 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.36%
- Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 2,679,353 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.01%
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 3,791,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 627,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.4 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,506,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 138,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 189,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,304,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 265.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 663,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 3077.56%. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 527,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp by 469.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 501,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 94.41%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 298,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 3238.17%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 524,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 89.02%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $56.64, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 248,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Sold Out: Costamare Inc (CMRE)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.34.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.Sold Out: Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $11.58, with an estimated average price of $10.13.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96.Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.Reduced: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 44.02%. The sale prices were between $11.19 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 1,694,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Stamps.com Inc (STMP)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Stamps.com Inc by 78.88%. The sale prices were between $170.52 and $276.73, with an estimated average price of $214.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 21,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 883,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 75.2%. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 34,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: QuinStreet Inc (QNST)
Portolan Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in QuinStreet Inc by 34.08%. The sale prices were between $19.7 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC still held 867,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.
