Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Tiffany, Xilinx Inc, Acacia Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Twin Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Inphi Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Tiffany, Xilinx Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Front Yard Residential Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Twin Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twin+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Twin Securities, Inc.
  1. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,375,868 shares, 36.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.70%
  2. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 228,882 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. RealPage Inc (RP) - 362,253 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 67,479 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 39,541 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.56%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.36%. The holding were 362,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 67,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 39,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 158,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 1,375,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Sold Out: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Twin Securities, Inc.. Also check out:

