Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Tiffany, Xilinx Inc, Acacia Communications Inc

- New Purchases: ALXN, RP, IPHI, GWPH, TLRY, TLRY, WPF, KSU, GRA, TGTX, SPNV, CHPM, SCOAU, CRHC, AVAN,
- Added Positions: WORK,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, AAMC,
- Sold Out: TIF, ACIA, CLGX, RESI, OMCL, CCIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Twin Securities, Inc.
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,375,868 shares, 36.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.70%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 228,882 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 362,253 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 67,479 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 39,541 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.56%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.36%. The holding were 362,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 67,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 39,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 158,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 1,375,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.Sold Out: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.
