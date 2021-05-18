Twin Securities, Inc. Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Tiffany, Xilinx Inc, Acacia Communications Inc

New Purchases: ALXN, RP, IPHI, GWPH, TLRY, TLRY, WPF, KSU, GRA, TGTX, SPNV, CHPM, SCOAU, CRHC, AVAN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Twin Securities, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Inphi Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Tiffany, Xilinx Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Front Yard Residential Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Twin Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Twin Securities, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 1,375,868 shares, 36.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.70% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 228,882 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. New Position RealPage Inc (RP) - 362,253 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 67,479 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. New Position GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) - 39,541 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.56%. The holding were 228,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.36%. The holding were 362,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Inphi Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.76%. The holding were 67,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 39,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 158,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 48.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 1,375,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $16.22.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicell Inc. The sale prices were between $117.78 and $143.9, with an estimated average price of $128.34.

Twin Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.