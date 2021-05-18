Logo
Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Cowen Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco (Current Portfolio) buys Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, WR Berkley Corp, Zions Bancorp NA, AFC Gamma Inc, sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Cowen Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco. As of 2021Q1, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco owns 42 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/philadelphia+financial+management+of+san+francisco%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC
  1. SLM Corp (SLM) - 1,405,359 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.65%
  2. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 211,315 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  3. Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 334,607 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  4. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) - 513,963 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 55,653 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.78%
New Purchase: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 513,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 318,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 145,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $42.93 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $58.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 168,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 383,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 253,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Preferred Bank by 161.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.29 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 142,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 37.19%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $171, with an estimated average price of $161.48. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 54,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $147.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Willis Lease Finance Corp by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.08 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $34.75. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 130,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13.

Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09.

Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07.

Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.66 and $50.82, with an estimated average price of $44.48.

Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, LLC. Also check out:

