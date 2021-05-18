Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Buys Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells Copart Inc, Qorvo Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

New Purchases: SBGI, GDXJ,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, sells Copart Inc, Qorvo Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Archrock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robertson+opportunity+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 508,708 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.01% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 294,175 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 101,283 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,700 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 293,506 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 104,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.