Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC Buys Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells Copart Inc, Qorvo Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc

- New Purchases: SBGI, GDXJ,
- Added Positions: ACGL, FOX, NUS,
- Reduced Positions: CPRT, QRVO, TPX, PYPL, AROC, SNPS,
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) - 508,708 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.01%
- Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 294,175 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 101,283 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,700 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 293,506 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 104,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Robertson Opportunity Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.
