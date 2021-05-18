Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd Buys Playtika Holding Corp, American Well Corp, Coursera Inc

For the details of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+%28private%29+investments+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 36,394,056 shares, 44.21% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 15,797,294 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio.
- GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 16,538,183 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 16,824,297 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 9,381,347 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,502,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $45. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 96,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Well Corp (AMWL)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in American Well Corp by 130.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 12,653,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,886,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd.
