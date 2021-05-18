EJF Capital LLC Buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Synchrony Financial, Sells Popular Inc, New Providence Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II

Arlington, VA, based Investment company EJF Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Signature Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, Synchrony Financial, Equitable Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Popular Inc, New Providence Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EJF Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, EJF Capital LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EJF Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ejf+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 407,850 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2448.11% Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) - 506,059 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 274.03% Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 1,395,987 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% First BanCorp (FBP) - 4,080,924 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 776,553 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 776,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Macerich Co. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $13.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,809,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $575.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 42,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.81, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,812,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,065,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Signature Bank by 2448.11%. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $246.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 407,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 274.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $96.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 506,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 1197.18%. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 921,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 407,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 422.49%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $364.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 50,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73.