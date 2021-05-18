Gladstone Capital Management LLP Buys Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Starbucks Corp, Match Group Inc

- New Purchases: INTC, CRM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, NKE, U, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, SQ, SBUX, MSFT, SE, MTCH,
For the details of Gladstone Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladstone+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gladstone Capital Management LLP
- Square Inc (SQ) - 1,249,383 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 104,922 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.46%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 104,922 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 347,641 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 881,256 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.22%
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,013,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $214.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 168,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 152.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 104,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Gladstone Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 246.75%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 118,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.
