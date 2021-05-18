CPMG Inc Buys Instil Bio Inc, Sells Sibanye Stillwater, Golden Star Resources, SSR Mining Inc

New Purchases: TIL,

TIL, Added Positions: QQQ, APEN,

QQQ, APEN, Sold Out: SBSW, GSS, SSRM, KGC, HMY, AG, FSM, NETI, TDW, HL, FDN, SGDM, UNG,

Investment company CPMG Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Instil Bio Inc, sells Sibanye Stillwater, Golden Star Resources, SSR Mining Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Harmony Gold Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2021Q1, CPMG Inc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPMG Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpmg+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 55.24% of the total portfolio. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 8,478,790 shares, 40.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 3,169,845 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,299 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.67%. The holding were 8,478,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.49.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $16.35.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.34.

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.