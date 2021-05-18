Logo
CPMG Inc Buys Instil Bio Inc, Sells Sibanye Stillwater, Golden Star Resources, SSR Mining Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CPMG Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Instil Bio Inc, sells Sibanye Stillwater, Golden Star Resources, SSR Mining Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Harmony Gold Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPMG Inc. As of 2021Q1, CPMG Inc owns 4 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CPMG Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpmg+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPMG Inc
  1. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 2,896,901 shares, 55.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Instil Bio Inc (TIL) - 8,478,790 shares, 40.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) - 3,169,845 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,299 shares, 0.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.79%
  5. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Instil Bio Inc (TIL)

CPMG Inc initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.67%. The holding were 8,478,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59.

Sold Out: Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSS)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Golden Star Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.49.

Sold Out: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in SSR Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $16.35.

Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

Sold Out: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.34.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

CPMG Inc sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of CPMG Inc. Also check out:

