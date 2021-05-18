Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys Athene Holding, Slack Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Star Group LP, Johnson & Johnson, Red Lion Hotels Corp

- New Purchases: ATH, WORK, AMZN, WMT, WLTW, GOOGL, LRN, AAPL, PGRWU, SLAMU,
- Added Positions: ATSG, MGLN,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, NTP, NTWK, MIC,
- Sold Out: SGU, RLH, VVI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Moab Capital Partners LLC
- Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 85,686 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 93,604 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 57,200 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 169,921 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
- Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 21,611 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.67%. The holding were 85,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Star Group LP (SGU)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Star Group LP. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.Sold Out: Viad Corp (VVI)
Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64.
