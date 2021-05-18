Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys Athene Holding, Slack Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Star Group LP, Johnson & Johnson, Red Lion Hotels Corp

New Purchases: ATH, WORK, AMZN, WMT, WLTW, GOOGL, LRN, AAPL, PGRWU, SLAMU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Moab Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Athene Holding, Slack Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, sells Star Group LP, Johnson & Johnson, Red Lion Hotels Corp, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moab Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moab Capital Partners LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 85,686 shares, 19.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 93,604 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 57,200 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) - 169,921 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) - 21,611 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.67%. The holding were 85,686 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.59%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.19%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 11,279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 6,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Star Group LP. The sale prices were between $9.36 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Moab Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viad Corp. The sale prices were between $34.17 and $45.26, with an estimated average price of $39.64.