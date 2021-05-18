Mak Capital One Llc Buys Tufin Software Technologies, Recro Pharma Inc, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, ADT Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies

Added Positions: TUFN, DRTT, REPH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Mak Capital One Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Tufin Software Technologies, Recro Pharma Inc, sells US Foods Holding Corp, ADT Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Immersion Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mak Capital One Llc. As of 2021Q1, Mak Capital One Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 4,133,991 shares, 48.80% of the total portfolio. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,000,000 shares, 33.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94% Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,637,800 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 200,749 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio.

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 223.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 395,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,224,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67.

Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.