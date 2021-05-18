Mak Capital One Llc Buys Tufin Software Technologies, Recro Pharma Inc, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, ADT Inc, Maxeon Solar Technologies

For the details of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mak+capital+one+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 4,133,991 shares, 48.80% of the total portfolio.
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 3,000,000 shares, 33.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%
- Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT) - 8,637,800 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) - 11,434,913 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 200,749 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio.
Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 223.15%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 395,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)
Mak Capital One Llc added to a holding in Recro Pharma Inc by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,224,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16.Sold Out: ADT Inc (ADT)
Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67.Sold Out: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Mak Capital One Llc sold out a holding in Immersion Corp. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $11.94.
