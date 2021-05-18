Logo
Park West Asset Management LLC Buys ThredUp Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Park West Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ThredUp Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Roblox Corp, Airbnb Inc, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Flex, CAI International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Park West Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+west+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Park West Asset Management LLC
  1. ThredUp Inc (TDUP) - 9,215,989 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 360,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 550,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 305,708 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.15%
  5. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 6,369,932 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 9,215,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,740,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,576,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,776,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DPCM Capital Inc (XPOA)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DPCM Capital Inc by 1184.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,285,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $114.09, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 203,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,270,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,255,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,782,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Park West Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Park West Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Park West Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Park West Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Park West Asset Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider