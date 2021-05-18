Park West Asset Management LLC Buys ThredUp Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: TDUP, CRHC, IEA, RBLX, ABNB, ASZ.U, OSTK, LOTZ, ASO, EVH, STPC, PRCH, SVOK, TWTR, WPCB.U, ANAC.U, DCT, MRAC, LMACA, NEBC, MTAC, FMAC, DCRNU, FST, WPCA.U, AUS.U, FSRXU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, ZG, FTCH, HCAR, STRE.U, OUT, AGC, CRU, FRXB.U, SWBK, ACVA, VAQC, ENNVU, SSAA, SGFY, TCACU, KVSC, KVSB, AVAN, FWAA, KVSA, CRSA, GMII, SNII.U, AGCB, CVII.U, DGNU, WARR.U, BTNB, ACTDU, TBA, LAZY, CCVI.U,
- Added Positions: NUAN, SGMS, XPOA, VG, HOV, FSRV, DFPH, PRTS, SQ, MAAC, NLOK, ONEM, SLQT, OMF, CURO, NET, SVMK, SPNV, IQV, IRWD, VSPR, OPCH, VKTX,
- Reduced Positions: CAI, ENPH, LAD, MCFE, SATS, LAUR, EGRX, RNG, SI, CZR, IPOF, TLND, FTNT, HSKA, PCG, SMLR, ACEL, WSC, PARR, NXST, ANGI, IPOD, WDAY, UNVR, KIN, SE, PPD, LKQ,
- Sold Out: CHNG, ATVI, TMUS, FLEX, OPEN, STPK, IPOE, MCRI, ROKU, ARRY, STNE, STIC.U, WPF, INFN, NGMS, SVOKU, SMCI, NOVA, MRACU, FMAC.U, NEBCU, MTACU, XPOA.U, CHTR, CSTM, DIS, LRCX, HCARU, TLS, AGCUU, MAACU, FRTA, PAE,
- ThredUp Inc (TDUP) - 9,215,989 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 360,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 550,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 305,708 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.15%
- Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 6,369,932 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 9,215,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,740,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,576,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ.U)
Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,776,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DPCM Capital Inc (XPOA)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DPCM Capital Inc by 1184.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,285,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $114.09, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 203,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FinServ Acquisition Corp (FSRV)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,270,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (DFPH)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,255,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,782,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.
