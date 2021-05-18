Park West Asset Management LLC Buys ThredUp Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Park West Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ThredUp Inc, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Roblox Corp, Airbnb Inc, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Flex, CAI International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park West Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Park West Asset Management LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Park West Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+west+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) - 9,215,989 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 360,000 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 550,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 305,708 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.15% Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 6,369,932 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 9,215,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,740,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,576,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,776,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DPCM Capital Inc by 1184.01%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,285,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 103.43%. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $114.09, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 203,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FinServ Acquisition Corp by 51.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,270,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp by 147.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,255,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,782,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Park West Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23.