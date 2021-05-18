Keel Point, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

- New Purchases: QAI, PDBC, EWH, FLOT, MOO, MBB, DXJ, EWC, XLF, LIT, PPLT, TSM, DVY, IJK, IWY, UBER, SONY, AMP, SQ, WCN, NVS, LMT, AMGN, AZN, CVX, CSCO, GE, EXPE, EGBN, HUBS, EXAS, LYV, ENTG, PTON, ETN, DEO, IJH, BHP, ADP, SCHA, XLP, NOW, ILMN, IDXX, ORCL, PFE, SAP, MNST, TM, UL, WYNN, BX, VRSK, W, SIRI, BCS, ITUB, NMR, AEG, ABEV, SAN, LYG,
- Added Positions: XLK, ACN, QCOM, VWO, DIS, ROP, TSLA, SHY, MDT, PYPL, PG, ADBE, ECL, ASML, AMZN, ITW, IJR, DHR, CCI, V, WMT, UNH, CHD, CHKP, PFF, Z, SHW, ASND, NVDA, MA, TMO, NVO, LIN, BKNG, MELI, ABT, JNJ, RY, SYK, FDX, CAT, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, ESGD, EXPD, CVS, FAST, SCHM, GPN, INTC, ICE, BRK.B, BBVA, VTV, LOW, NEM, MFG, SMFG, IYR, ZM, AVGO, CNNE, ABBV, TTD, TWLO, LRCX, T, ATVI, ADI, AMAT, BLK, BA, DLTR, EW, LLY, NEE, INTU, ISRG, ANTM, MCD, MRK, MTD, MUFG, NKE, PEP, SBUX, TEF, TXN, UNP, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IWB, MGC, SPY, AGG, EFA, ACWI, VXF, IGOV, EMB, VEA, LQD, TLH, XLI, VTWO, SCZ, AAPL, IEI, EEM, TLT, IWF, VOX, SPTL, IEF, IWD, EEMA, EWY, GWX, SCHF, TIP, BNDX, IWV, IWM, RETA, VGIT, QQQ, VNQ, ARKK, WOOD, VCSH, SNV, C, VB, INDA, IEMG, MUB, IWP, AVDL, ROST, ARKW, ARKG, BABA, SFBS, VSS, IGSB, DY, GOOGL, MYI, JPM, PNC, PHYS, IJT, SOXX, GLD, NVG, VUG, FTSL, SCHX, CLNY, AMT, BAC, XOM, IBM, MSFT, IVW, GOOG, BSCL, BSCM, GOVT, IEFA, AMLP, AMJ, NEA, CRM, NSC, APD, GDX, HD, HSY, COST, IVV,
- Sold Out: MCHI, XBI, BWX, CGW, EPD, JPST, XLY, SCHV, NAD, A, QUAL, FXH, FDN, SBSI, ROL, ROK, ALL, MNP, CEF, UI, ASA, MTN, UPS, QGEN, HUM, AFL,
For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Keel Point, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 521,109 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 897,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 242,827 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 414,794 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 325,216 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 149,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $48.45.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keel Point, LLC. Also check out:
1. Keel Point, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keel Point, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keel Point, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keel Point, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment