Keel Point, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keel Point, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keel Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keel Point, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keel Point, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 521,109 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 897,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 242,827 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 414,794 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  5. Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 325,216 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 149,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keel Point, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keel Point, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keel Point, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keel Point, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keel Point, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider