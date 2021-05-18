Keel Point, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF

New Purchases: QAI, PDBC, EWH, FLOT, MOO, MBB, DXJ, EWC, XLF, LIT, PPLT, TSM, DVY, IJK, IWY, UBER, SONY, AMP, SQ, WCN, NVS, LMT, AMGN, AZN, CVX, CSCO, GE, EXPE, EGBN, HUBS, EXAS, LYV, ENTG, PTON, ETN, DEO, IJH, BHP, ADP, SCHA, XLP, NOW, ILMN, IDXX, ORCL, PFE, SAP, MNST, TM, UL, WYNN, BX, VRSK, W, SIRI, BCS, ITUB, NMR, AEG, ABEV, SAN, LYG,

QAI, PDBC, EWH, FLOT, MOO, MBB, DXJ, EWC, XLF, LIT, PPLT, TSM, DVY, IJK, IWY, UBER, SONY, AMP, SQ, WCN, NVS, LMT, AMGN, AZN, CVX, CSCO, GE, EXPE, EGBN, HUBS, EXAS, LYV, ENTG, PTON, ETN, DEO, IJH, BHP, ADP, SCHA, XLP, NOW, ILMN, IDXX, ORCL, PFE, SAP, MNST, TM, UL, WYNN, BX, VRSK, W, SIRI, BCS, ITUB, NMR, AEG, ABEV, SAN, LYG, Added Positions: XLK, ACN, QCOM, VWO, DIS, ROP, TSLA, SHY, MDT, PYPL, PG, ADBE, ECL, ASML, AMZN, ITW, IJR, DHR, CCI, V, WMT, UNH, CHD, CHKP, PFF, Z, SHW, ASND, NVDA, MA, TMO, NVO, LIN, BKNG, MELI, ABT, JNJ, RY, SYK, FDX, CAT, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, ESGD, EXPD, CVS, FAST, SCHM, GPN, INTC, ICE, BRK.B, BBVA, VTV, LOW, NEM, MFG, SMFG, IYR, ZM, AVGO, CNNE, ABBV, TTD, TWLO, LRCX, T, ATVI, ADI, AMAT, BLK, BA, DLTR, EW, LLY, NEE, INTU, ISRG, ANTM, MCD, MRK, MTD, MUFG, NKE, PEP, SBUX, TEF, TXN, UNP, VZ,

VOO, IWB, MGC, SPY, AGG, EFA, ACWI, VXF, IGOV, EMB, VEA, LQD, TLH, XLI, VTWO, SCZ, AAPL, IEI, EEM, TLT, IWF, VOX, SPTL, IEF, IWD, EEMA, EWY, GWX, SCHF, TIP, BNDX, IWV, IWM, RETA, VGIT, QQQ, VNQ, ARKK, WOOD, VCSH, SNV, C, VB, INDA, IEMG, MUB, IWP, AVDL, ROST, ARKW, ARKG, BABA, SFBS, VSS, IGSB, DY, GOOGL, MYI, JPM, PNC, PHYS, IJT, SOXX, GLD, NVG, VUG, FTSL, SCHX, CLNY, AMT, BAC, XOM, IBM, MSFT, IVW, GOOG, BSCL, BSCM, GOVT, IEFA, AMLP, AMJ, NEA, CRM, NSC, APD, GDX, HD, HSY, COST, IVV, Sold Out: MCHI, XBI, BWX, CGW, EPD, JPST, XLY, SCHV, NAD, A, QUAL, FXH, FDN, SBSI, ROL, ROK, ALL, MNP, CEF, UI, ASA, MTN, UPS, QGEN, HUM, AFL,

Investment company Keel Point, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Keel Point, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $1000 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 521,109 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 897,000 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 242,827 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 414,794 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 325,216 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 149,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $32.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 89,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 19,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 47.68%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $243.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The sale prices were between $29.1 and $31.36, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $49.33, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.