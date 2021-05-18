Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Snap Inc, News Corp, sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kettle+hill+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 420,570 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 202,838 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.18%
  3. APA Corp (APA) - 1,413,977 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.90%
  4. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 665,975 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 324,235 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 420,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 324,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 665,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 447,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 885,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 888,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: APA Corp (APA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 183.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,413,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 170.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,180,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 202,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,059,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 824,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider