Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc

Investment company Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Snap Inc, News Corp, sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 420,570 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 202,838 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.18% APA Corp (APA) - 1,413,977 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.90% NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 665,975 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 324,235 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 420,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 324,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 665,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 447,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 885,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 888,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 183.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,413,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 170.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,180,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 202,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,059,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 824,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.