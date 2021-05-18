Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Bumble Inc, GoDaddy Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Sells American Tower Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Pinterest Inc

- New Purchases: BMBL, GDDY, NRG, SNAP, NWSA, TME, BHC, EHTH, VIAC, FLEX, HOG, WMG, ADC, TAP, WFC, EXC, VNT, BABA, AVYA, FLL, ICPT,
- Added Positions: APA, CNK, WYNN, PK, KIM,
- Reduced Positions: VTRS, TTWO, T, DISH, CRM, ORI, RRR, REG, COTY, VG, ULTA,
- Sold Out: AMT, SBAC, PINS, ALLY, COF, ELAN, FNF, MHK, MSFT, AMZN, NLSN, SABR, WBT, SAIL, JACK, HBI, SIG, AMN, GOLD, SKYW, XEL, TTMI,
- Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 420,570 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 202,838 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.18%
- APA Corp (APA) - 1,413,977 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.90%
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 665,975 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 324,235 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 420,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 324,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 665,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 447,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 885,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 888,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APA Corp (APA)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in APA Corp by 183.90%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,413,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 170.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 1,180,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 202,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,059,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 824,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.
