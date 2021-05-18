Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys Discover Financial Services, Popular Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

New Purchases: DFS, BPOP, V, PSFE, HAFC, HTBK, TCBI, CBNK,

DFS, BPOP, V, PSFE, HAFC, HTBK, TCBI, CBNK, Added Positions: BAC, PACW, HWC, FISV, SYF, PFBC, FBP, SNV, SFST, SSB, FBMS,

BAC, PACW, HWC, FISV, SYF, PFBC, FBP, SNV, SFST, SSB, FBMS, Reduced Positions: AGNC, VBTX, PB, SIVB, AX, INBK, EWBC, CADE, PYPL, WAL, PPBI, ABCB, IBTX, PNFP,

AGNC, VBTX, PB, SIVB, AX, INBK, EWBC, CADE, PYPL, WAL, PPBI, ABCB, IBTX, PNFP, Sold Out: WFC, FIS, BFT, TFSL, WPF, TCF, FGNA,

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Discover Financial Services, Popular Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of America Corp, Paysafe, sells Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, AGNC Investment Corp, TFS Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stieven+capital+advisors%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 491,358 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 973,244 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 838,500 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 739,216 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 824,889 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.59%

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 314,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 254,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,018,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Hanmi Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.23 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 407,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 542,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 824,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 973,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 724,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 221,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Preferred Bank by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.29 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 265,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in First BanCorp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,875,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.

Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.