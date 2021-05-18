Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. Buys Discover Financial Services, Popular Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: DFS, BPOP, V, PSFE, HAFC, HTBK, TCBI, CBNK,
- Added Positions: BAC, PACW, HWC, FISV, SYF, PFBC, FBP, SNV, SFST, SSB, FBMS,
- Reduced Positions: AGNC, VBTX, PB, SIVB, AX, INBK, EWBC, CADE, PYPL, WAL, PPBI, ABCB, IBTX, PNFP,
- Sold Out: WFC, FIS, BFT, TFSL, WPF, TCF, FGNA,
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 491,358 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 973,244 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 838,500 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.65%
- Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 739,216 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 824,889 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.59%
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 314,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 254,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,018,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Hanmi Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.23 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 407,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. initiated holding in Heritage Commerce Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 542,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 77.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 824,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in PacWest Bancorp by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 973,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Hancock Whitney Corp by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 724,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 221,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Preferred Bank (PFBC)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in Preferred Bank by 46.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.29 and $66.59, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 265,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First BanCorp (FBP)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. added to a holding in First BanCorp by 32.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $10.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,875,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $36.88 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.18.
