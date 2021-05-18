Logo
Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. Buys JBG SMITH Properties, Sells Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys JBG SMITH Properties, sells Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $813 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/starwood+capital+group+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C.
  1. Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 16,694,265 shares, 40.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. MFA Financial Inc (MFA) - 42,554,179 shares, 21.34% of the total portfolio.
  3. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 1,312,750 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 1,551,225 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.16%
  5. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,470,200 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

