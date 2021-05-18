Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. Buys JBG SMITH Properties, Sells Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc

Added Positions: JBGS, CPT, AIV,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys JBG SMITH Properties, sells Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Douglas Emmett Inc, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $813 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) - 16,694,265 shares, 40.53% of the total portfolio. MFA Financial Inc (MFA) - 42,554,179 shares, 21.34% of the total portfolio. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 1,312,750 shares, 17.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) - 1,551,225 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.16% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,470,200 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Starwood Capital Group Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.