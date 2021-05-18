New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Signify Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc, Virtusa Corp

- New Purchases: SGFY,
- Added Positions: FISV, LBRDK, LSXMA, FIS, LKQ, CMCSA, CIT,
- Reduced Positions: BLPH,
- Sold Out: VRTU,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
- Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 139,614,806 shares, 80.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 28,000,000 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio.
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,282,792 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.93%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 209,769 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.30%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 396,387 shares, 0.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.02%
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 80.83%. The holding were 139,614,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 261.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 209,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 339.80%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 115,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 396,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 269.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,282,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 227.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 271,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.
