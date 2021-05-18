Logo
New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. Buys Signify Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc, Virtusa Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Signify Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc, Virtusa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mountain+vantage+advisers%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.
  1. Signify Health Inc (SGFY) - 139,614,806 shares, 80.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 28,000,000 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 1,282,792 shares, 1.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.93%
  4. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 209,769 shares, 0.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.30%
  5. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 396,387 shares, 0.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.02%
New Purchase: Signify Health Inc (SGFY)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. initiated holding in Signify Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.29 and $39.44, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 80.83%. The holding were 139,614,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 261.30%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 209,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 339.80%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 115,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 249.02%. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.94, with an estimated average price of $43.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 396,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 269.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,282,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 227.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 271,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. keeps buying
