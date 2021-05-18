Dalton Investments LLC Buys GDS Holdings, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Momo Inc

- Added Positions: GDS, NOAH, VNET,
- Reduced Positions: LNG, IBN, TME, MOMO, TSM, G, PCG, UAL, EDU, MU, TX, FSK, TEVA, TRQ, MMYT,
- Sold Out: DELL, BRK.A, KMI, JEF, RFP,
For the details of Dalton Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dalton+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dalton Investments LLC
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,170,643 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,087,887 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio.
- MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 642,200 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Genpact Ltd (G) - 429,683 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 744,600 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
Dalton Investments LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 90,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52.Sold Out: Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP)
Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.9.
