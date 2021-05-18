Dalton Investments LLC Buys GDS Holdings, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Momo Inc

Added Positions: GDS, NOAH, VNET,

GDS, NOAH, VNET, Reduced Positions: LNG, IBN, TME, MOMO, TSM, G, PCG, UAL, EDU, MU, TX, FSK, TEVA, TRQ, MMYT,

LNG, IBN, TME, MOMO, TSM, G, PCG, UAL, EDU, MU, TX, FSK, TEVA, TRQ, MMYT, Sold Out: DELL, BRK.A, KMI, JEF, RFP,

Santa Monica, CA, based Investment company Dalton Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GDS Holdings, sells Cheniere Energy Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Momo Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dalton Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Dalton Investments LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dalton Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dalton+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 2,170,643 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,087,887 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) - 642,200 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Genpact Ltd (G) - 429,683 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 744,600 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%

Dalton Investments LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 90,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

Dalton Investments LLC sold out a holding in Resolute Forest Products Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.9.