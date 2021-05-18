Symmetry Peak Management Llc Buys Sohu.com, Applied Materials Inc, RH, Sells Baidu Inc, Ambarella Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: SOHU, AMAT, RH, LYFT, ASML, TRVG,
- Added Positions: LTRPA,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, SHAK, SECO,
- Sold Out: BIDU, AMBA, MTSI, ANET, BKNG, TAOP, INAQ, CIH, ROCH, TIGR, SDC, GSKY, MTNB, SIFY,
For the details of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+peak+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SYMMETRY PEAK MANAGEMENT LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,500 shares, 42.09% of the total portfolio.
- trivago NV (TRVG) - 392,900 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
- Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) - 65,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 30,000 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 22,500 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 28,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $628.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $632.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: trivago NV (TRVG)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc initiated holding in trivago NV. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc added to a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 73,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Ambarella Inc. The sale prices were between $91.34 and $128.12, with an estimated average price of $109.11.Sold Out: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Taoping Inc (TAOP)
Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold out a holding in Taoping Inc. The sale prices were between $2.81 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $6.73.
