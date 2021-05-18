Logo
Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Applied Materials Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Roku Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Newbrook Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Alphabet Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Roku Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Fair Isaac Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q1, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newbrook+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 710,248 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 2,205,975 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,613,514 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.01%
  4. Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 72,077 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,942 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.7%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 710,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1061.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 72,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 596,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 31,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 4,566,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 90,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,613,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 445,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 865,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 486,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 982,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP. Also check out:

