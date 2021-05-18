Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Buys Applied Materials Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Roku Inc

New Purchases: AMAT, SAM, RL, GOOG, WPF, NOW, CVNA, WSC, LB, AMBA, IWF, BMBL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Alphabet Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Roku Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Fair Isaac Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q1, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 710,248 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. New Position ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 2,205,975 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,613,514 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.01% Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM) - 72,077 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,942 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.7%

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 710,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1061.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 72,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.81 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $114.02. The stock is now traded at around $136.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 596,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 31,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 4,566,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 90,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,613,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 445,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Brinker International Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $53.58 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 865,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 486,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 982,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $429.86 and $511.56, with an estimated average price of $475.35.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.