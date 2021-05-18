Logo
Green Street Investors, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells UDR Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Green Street Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, sells UDR Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Street Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Green Street Investors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Green Street Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+street+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Street Investors, LLC
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 212,396 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 30,901 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55%
  3. Ventas Inc (VTR) - 306,752 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.36%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 86,131 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 174,785 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.69%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 212,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 86,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 92,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 96,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 148,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 268,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 30,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 174,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 90,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 203,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 144,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35.

Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Green Street Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Green Street Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Street Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Street Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Street Investors, LLC keeps buying
