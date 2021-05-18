Green Street Investors, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells UDR Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp

- New Purchases: PLD, AVB, CPT, KRC, VER, BRX, COLD, ROIC, PGRE, PDM, SRC,
- Added Positions: EQIX, ELS, LSI, VTR, AMH, JBGS, AMT, MGP, SBRA, PK, INVH, HTA, EXR, WRI,
- Reduced Positions: FR, SPG, HST,
- Sold Out: UDR, DRE, AIRC, STOR, BXP, DEI, HIW, OFC, RPAI,
For the details of Green Street Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+street+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 212,396 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 30,901 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55%
- Ventas Inc (VTR) - 306,752 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.36%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 86,131 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 174,785 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.69%
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 212,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 86,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 92,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 96,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 148,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 268,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 30,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 174,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 90,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 203,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 144,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35.Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.Sold Out: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48.Sold Out: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.
