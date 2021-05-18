Green Street Investors, LLC Buys Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Sells UDR Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp

New Purchases: PLD, AVB, CPT, KRC, VER, BRX, COLD, ROIC, PGRE, PDM, SRC,

Added Positions: EQIX, ELS, LSI, VTR, AMH, JBGS, AMT, MGP, SBRA, PK, INVH, HTA, EXR, WRI,

Reduced Positions: FR, SPG, HST,

Sold Out: UDR, DRE, AIRC, STOR, BXP, DEI, HIW, OFC, RPAI,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Green Street Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Kilroy Realty Corp, Equinix Inc, sells UDR Inc, Duke Realty Corp, Apartment Income REIT Corp, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Street Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Green Street Investors, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 212,396 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 30,901 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.55% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 306,752 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.36% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 86,131 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 174,785 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.69%

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.9%. The holding were 212,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 86,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 92,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 96,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 148,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 268,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 37.55%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $715.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 30,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 174,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 67.89%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $96.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 90,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.86%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 203,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 144,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $40.35.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $35.08, with an estimated average price of $32.56.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Green Street Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $30.43.