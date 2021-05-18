Logo
Blackstone Group L.P. Buys Bumble Inc, Paysafe, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, TC Pipelines LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Bumble Inc, Paysafe, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vine Energy Inc, Patria Investments, sells Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kinder Morgan Inc, TC Pipelines LP, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 375 stocks with a total value of $46.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackstone Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackstone+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackstone Group L.P.
  1. Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 203,712,520 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,850,000 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 221,087,590 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.27%
  4. Bumble Inc (BMBL) - 54,709,182 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 8,570,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 54,709,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 160,834,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 10,676,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 52,448,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Patria Investments Ltd (PAX)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Patria Investments Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,633,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,048,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,295,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 190.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,157,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 638.10%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,384,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,504,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 146.03%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,705,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 194.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.05 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $61.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,988,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCGU)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $104.84 and $122, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Sold Out: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Ajax I. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blackstone Group L.P.. Also check out:

1. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackstone Group L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackstone Group L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackstone Group L.P. keeps buying
