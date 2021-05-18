Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Hologic Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Realty Income Corp, Sells Cubic Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Genuine Parts Co

New Purchases: O, WPC, BAESY, DLR, ETR, NGG, JNPR, WAB, GRC, CTSH, ALCO, USAP, HD, HY, OGE, FCX, CBFV, VGK, CARR,

HOLX, IBM, AMGN, CLX, MRK, BGS, T, UL, PG, KO, KMB, VZ, WEC, HCSG, NOC, IIVI, CW, DIS, GIS, UNP, NEE, EPD, ABBV, SHY, LOCO, MSA, DUK, TXN, CL, SO, EW, OKE, LMT, FDX, NSRGY, WTRG, BMY, PAYX, PFE, FFIV, QCOM, ADBE, VLO, CM, UG, PKI, SBUX, HON, NEOG, NFG, K, NEM, Reduced Positions: CUB, GPC, NWL, MMM, WSM, HAS, SJM, BEN, TGT, AXP, IFF, MLHR, BRKS, XOM, BMI, LRCX, CVS, TRI, RY, TPR, WBA, GD, AFL, CSCO, FHI, RTX, WVFC, MRWSY, AME, BFST, SNPS, ED, SLB, RDS.B, GLW, ROK, PPG, PSX, DOW, MET, MDP, MPC, DEO, CMI, IP, DRI, SYY, D, WDFC, ADM, TFX, COP, JWN, LEG, SPG, MMP, MMC, CBRL,

Cranberry Township, PA, based Investment company Rodgers Brothers Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Hologic Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Realty Income Corp, Amgen Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells Cubic Corp, Iron Mountain Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Albertsons Inc, Newell Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers Brothers Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 193 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 297,539 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 84,913 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 111,187 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 138,373 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 118,306 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $73.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in BAE Systems PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in National Grid PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.89 and $60.82, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $65.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 227.54%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 61,099 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 302.85%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $250.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 89,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Clorox Co by 94.68%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $181.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 250.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $16.29 and $21.54, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.