Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, Sells Moderna Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 20,581,016 shares, 43.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 34,239,018 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 38,506,526 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) - 14,673,973 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio.
- Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 23,030,069 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.35%. The holding were 34,239,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)
Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 12,674,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.
