Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, Sells Moderna Inc

Investment company Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, sells Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flagship Ventures Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flagship+ventures+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 20,581,016 shares, 43.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) - 34,239,018 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) - 38,506,526 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) - 14,673,973 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) - 23,030,069 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.35%. The holding were 34,239,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Flagship Ventures Management, Inc. initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 12,674,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.