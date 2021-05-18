683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: HLF, ACIC, RTP, RTPZ, AJAX, IMTX, QELL, SRSA, SLV, VGAC, GM, BTWN, BTNB, RTPYU, NEBC, VTIQ, VTIQ, FOREU, DMYI, SPFR, ARYD, FSR, DDMX, DDMX, COVAU, HYACU, HYACU, LMACA, LEGOU, PLTR, HCAQ, KURIU, PAQCU, PMGMU,

HLF, ACIC, RTP, RTPZ, AJAX, IMTX, QELL, SRSA, SLV, VGAC, GM, BTWN, BTNB, RTPYU, NEBC, VTIQ, VTIQ, FOREU, DMYI, SPFR, ARYD, FSR, DDMX, DDMX, COVAU, HYACU, HYACU, LMACA, LEGOU, PLTR, HCAQ, KURIU, PAQCU, PMGMU, Added Positions: SDC, AFMD, ARDX, MGTX, SQZ, CRESY, MRNS, IRS, CUE,

SDC, AFMD, ARDX, MGTX, SQZ, CRESY, MRNS, IRS, CUE, Reduced Positions: CDLX, MMP, CVNA, IAC, DEO, FE, TGTX, QURE, ADNT, ALNY, AMZN, CMLF, MO, NMCI, CLLS, PRVB, GSAT, PVAC, SNDX, ANGI, PRG, APTO, ZGNX, CMPR, GMLP, ARYA, MHLD, CFRX, HCC, NUVB, BCEI, BCEI,

CDLX, MMP, CVNA, IAC, DEO, FE, TGTX, QURE, ADNT, ALNY, AMZN, CMLF, MO, NMCI, CLLS, PRVB, GSAT, PVAC, SNDX, ANGI, PRG, APTO, ZGNX, CMPR, GMLP, ARYA, MHLD, CFRX, HCC, NUVB, BCEI, BCEI, Sold Out: COF, WFC, SRSAU, FATE, CND.U, VYNE, VNT, ERII, OTIC, IOVA, JPM, ADMA, SBBP, ONCT, ROCH, DDMXU, DDMXU, SELB, SRRA, WRLD, CLRB, TFFP, INVA, MBIO, CMRX, ALDX, FBRX, GNK, PRCH, DSSI, TNK, KDMN, AGTC, ONCS, XERS, TCON, FBIO, AEYE, LMPX, LPTX, PSTL, SIC, ALPN, BW, HZN, BNED, SURF, FUV, ACRS, REKR, AQB, IEA, STRT, CLDX, BSET, BXC, CTIC, CVGI, CULP, CMLS, FLXS, FRO, ALT, HOV, IDRA, AVNW, TWI, LEU, BLNK, BHR, RIOT, CLPT, LUMO, SHSP, VUZI, BEEM, ABUS, TA, MARK, NRK, AMR, STIM, DSX, LINC, MARA, DS, PLXP, TUSK, KXIN,

New York, NY, based Investment company 683 Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Herbalife Nutrition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Reinvent Technology Partners Z, SmileDirectClub Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Wells Fargo, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 683 Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/683+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11% General Motors Co (GM) - 2,200,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 3,049,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,002,599 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 265,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.86%

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 963,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,175,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,895,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,597,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Immatics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,184,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 125.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,311,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ardelyx Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,799,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 587,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.