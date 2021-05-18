Logo
683 Capital Management, LLC Buys Herbalife Nutrition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company 683 Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Herbalife Nutrition, Atlas Crest Investment Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners, Reinvent Technology Partners Z, SmileDirectClub Inc, sells Capital One Financial Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Wells Fargo, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 683 Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/683+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 683 Capital Management, LLC
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 600,000 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  2. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,200,000 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio.
  3. Enova International Inc (ENVA) - 3,049,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,002,599 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%
  5. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 265,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.86%
New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 963,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Crest Investment Corp (ACIC)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 3,175,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,895,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,597,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Immatics NV (IMTX)

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Immatics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,184,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc by 125.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,311,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ardelyx Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,799,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SQZ Biotechnologies Co (SQZ)

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 587,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp (SRSAU)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.07.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND.U)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.61.

Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.34 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of 683 Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. 683 Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 683 Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 683 Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 683 Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
