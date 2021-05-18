First Trust Bank, Ltd. Buys Unilever PLC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

For the details of First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Trust Bank, Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,129 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,668 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 65,574 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 94,700 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,028 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 65,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Trust Bank, Ltd.. Also check out:
1. First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Trust Bank, Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment