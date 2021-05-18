First Trust Bank, Ltd. Buys Unilever PLC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: UL, BAM, PEP, DIS, SPOT,

Nassau, C5, based Investment company First Trust Bank, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Unilever PLC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, PepsiCo Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Trust Bank, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, First Trust Bank, Ltd. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Trust Bank, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+trust+bank%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,129 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,668 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 65,574 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.84% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 94,700 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,028 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 104,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 100,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 65,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

First Trust Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.