P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Blucora Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Mednax Inc, Ebix Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of P2 Capital Partners, LLC
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,967,632 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio.
- Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 2,529,442 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75%
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 2,779,782 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68%
- CBIZ Inc (CBZ) - 3,486,031 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio.
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 6,603,472 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%
P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 240,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blucora Inc (BCOR)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blucora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,094,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tennant Co (TNC)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $75.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Premier Inc (PINC)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 108,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,063,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,779,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avient Corp (AVNT)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,401,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Mednax Inc (MD)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $20.82 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $25.66.Sold Out: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $38.78.
