P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Blucora Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Sells Change Healthcare Inc, Mednax Inc, Ebix Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company P2 Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Blucora Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, Upland Software Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, sells Change Healthcare Inc, Mednax Inc, Ebix Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P2 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, P2 Capital Partners, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Brink's Co (BCO) - 1,967,632 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) - 2,529,442 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.75% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 2,779,782 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68% CBIZ Inc (CBZ) - 3,486,031 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 6,603,472 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 240,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blucora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $17.97, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,094,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $75.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $37.42, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 108,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 77.77%. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,063,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 2,779,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 39.49%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $44.57. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,401,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $20.82 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $25.66.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $38.78.