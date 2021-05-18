Logo
Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, PowerFleet Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Sells Unisys Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Telos Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Harvey Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, PowerFleet Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, International General Insurance Holdings, Armstrong Flooring Inc, sells Unisys Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Telos Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Arcosa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harvey Partners, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harvey Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harvey Partners, LLC
  1. Unisys Corp (UIS) - 315,600 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
  2. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 366,251 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.29%
  3. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 520,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  4. Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 230,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerFleet Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 178,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (IGIC)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)

Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.67 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 85,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cabot Corp (CBT)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 482,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 361,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CTS Corp (CTS)

Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in CTS Corp by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Sold Out: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $7.81.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harvey Partners, LLC. Also check out:

