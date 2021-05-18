Harvey Partners, LLC Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, PowerFleet Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Sells Unisys Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Telos Corp

- New Purchases: TTSH, PWFL, BW, IGIC, AFI,
- Added Positions: CF, CBT, TUFN, CSL, F, HBIO, CTS, MRC, NPO, VPG, CMP, SWM, OEC, ADTN, GLDD, SUM, KLIC, SEE, ADI, THR,
- Reduced Positions: UIS, XPER, VMI, FCX, ASPN, BLBD, SCWX, SONM,
- Sold Out: TLS, ACA, RAVN, CRSA, INSE, LLNW, ASTE, SGAM, CURI, CURI, SSYS, ARLO, GAN, HYFM,
- Unisys Corp (UIS) - 315,600 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.99%
- Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 366,251 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.29%
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 520,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 230,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 545,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)
Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerFleet Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.81 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $7.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 178,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International General Insurance Holdings Ltd (IGIC)
Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI)
Harvey Partners, LLC initiated holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.67 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $4.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 61.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 85,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cabot Corp (CBT)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.84 and $54.11, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $62.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 482,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $144.93 and $167.45, with an estimated average price of $153.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 361,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CTS Corp (CTS)
Harvey Partners, LLC added to a holding in CTS Corp by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 90,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Arcosa Inc (ACA)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Arcosa Inc. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47.Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $31.8 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $37.34.Sold Out: Crescent Acquisition Corp (CRSA)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $7.81.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
Harvey Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.
