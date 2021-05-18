Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, ModivCare Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp

- New Purchases: BLDR, MODV,
- Added Positions: PRPL, GMS,
- Reduced Positions: CNR,
- Sold Out: BMCH, FBM, RLH, CLDR,
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 15,544,735 shares, 36.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,511,572 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,542,055 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 4,548,993 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio.
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.6%. The holding were 8,511,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.13%. The holding were 1,542,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.Sold Out: Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.
