Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, ModivCare Inc, Sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp

New Purchases: BLDR, MODV,

BLDR, MODV, Added Positions: PRPL, GMS,

PRPL, GMS, Reduced Positions: CNR,

CNR, Sold Out: BMCH, FBM, RLH, CLDR,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, ModivCare Inc, sells BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Foundation Building Materials Inc, Red Lion Hotels Corp, Cloudera Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 15,544,735 shares, 36.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,511,572 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio. New Position ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,542,055 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. New Position GMS Inc (GMS) - 4,548,993 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67% Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.6%. The holding were 8,511,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.38 and $182.25, with an estimated average price of $155.72. The stock is now traded at around $146.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.13%. The holding were 1,542,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Foundation Building Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $19.23.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.45.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15.