Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Twilio Inc, Veracyte Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,622,309 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,000,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,022,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,977,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,439,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,247,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.
