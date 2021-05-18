Logo
Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Twilio Inc, Veracyte Inc, Sells Micron Technology Inc, DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Waltham, MA, based Investment company Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Twilio Inc, Veracyte Inc, CareDx Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, sells Micron Technology Inc, DocuSign Inc, Unity Software Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+capital+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC
  1. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio.
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,622,309 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,000,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,022,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.47 and $81.38, with an estimated average price of $57.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,977,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,439,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,247,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $97.8 and $132.54, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

