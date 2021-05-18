Logo
Financial Architects, Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Encore Capital Group Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Marlton, NJ, based Investment company Financial Architects, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Snowflake Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Encore Capital Group Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Square Inc, The Michaels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Architects, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Architects, Inc owns 301 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Architects, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+architects%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Architects, Inc
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 301,046 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,995 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 276,048 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 154,433 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 23,672 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2524.39%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $270.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 100,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Financial Architects, Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 2524.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 23,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 243,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.93%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 220,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 43.51%. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 387,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $312.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Financial Architects, Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 88.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 134,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Financial Architects, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Architects, Inc. Also check out:

1. Financial Architects, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Architects, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Architects, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Architects, Inc keeps buying
