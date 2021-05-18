Putnam Investments Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Corteva Inc, Deere, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: ORLY, UBER, TWLO, ON, ICLR, IBKR, EXAS, XM, HIMX, MAR, OUT, BMBL, TBA, CPA, SNAP, LAD, PFGC, ROKU, AXNX, PRGO, SNRH, ALNY, JEF, JCOM, IT, SWBK.U, DISH, SFBS, NRZ, CPNG, TDUP, ACVA, RH, FLT, DSEY, TRGP, AGI, SNDX, OEC, FRPT, BPMC, COVAU, RDFN, ZBRA, OCDX, SPT, STEP, FMAC, SHLS, HIG, NDSN, NKTR, MEI, PNNT, MPW, MCS, MAN, IIVI, CASH, DVN, DLX, CMC, XEC, BHC, BLDP, AIT, PLAB, PEBO, RMBS, R, AIMC, TBBK, UTHR, PACB, WY, VIPS, CNX, GMRE, ATC, UL, EXR, FMC, PACW, SVFAU, TTC, TWTR, KLAC, SM, PUK,
- Added Positions: AMAT, CTVA, DE, DIS, SHW, MA, UNP, MELI, LYV, REGN, FB, NUAN, NVDA, ACN, MDT, ABNB, TMUS, HD, NOW, F, CVS, DD, TJX, LULU, SHOP, ATVI, BAC, FIS, C, XOM, GS, RYAAY, LBTYK, SQ, VNT, AMT, BIIB, JPM, MCK, TRI, WMT, IWD, BXP, BMY, EW, FCX, PHM, LUV, V, APO, DOW, PINS, ABC, CI, CMCSA, COP, COST, EXC, HON, INFY, PNC, BKNG, VLO, ANTM, GM, AEP, AZN, COF, NEE, PG, RDN, WFC, CMG, KMI, ABBV, ZTS, GLPI, BJ, FOUR, XLB, AGCO, MO, AEE, ATRS, ACGL, BIDU, BAX, BCO, CSX, CL, DXC, DXCM, ECL, HALO, KEY, LBTYA, SPGI, MYE, NSC, ORCL, PCG, PATK, PEP, STT, INVA, UPS, URI, RTX, UNH, WMB, KDP, BAH, HCA, YNDX, FIVE, CHUY, AAMC, ARMK, HLT, UPLD, MSGS, CDAY, STNE, INMD, CFB, LSPD, GFL, SNOW, GDRX, ABT, ACCO, ADS, AFG, ANDE, ADSK, BKD, BG, CDNS, FUN, CHKP, CHDN, CLH, CNMD, DRI, UFS, EOG, EMR, ELS, EL, FHN, GE, GNTX, SFST, HDB, HOLX, IBM, JBL, JLL, LHCG, LBAI, MTG, TAP, OTTR, PII, SLB, SWK, STRL, XPER, TTEK, UFI, UTL, UEIC, UTI, ULH, UVSP, FBMS, PODD, MSCI, RLGT, HI, NX, AGNC, CCXI, STNG, RLJ, PANW, LADR, PCTY, BOOT, XHR, TRU, TDOC, LILAK, NGVT, VRS, VST, VRRM, ATUS, MRSN, MGY, DNLI, NVT, AHCO, CCB, PRVB, TW, TPTX, MEC, IHRT, KC, AZEK, MEG, LSF, AGCUU, ARRY, INDA,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, ALB, VRTX, NOC, CRM, AMD, WCN, MSFT, TSLA, AVLR, SGEN, DT, CHTR, AAPL, TXN, FDX, HAS, LEVI, AMZN, SCHW, IDXX, PYPL, MRK, SE, ADBE, NRG, AES, DHR, TLND, CSGP, SYK, NOMD, COO, LEN, PENN, NXPI, ALL, AGO, AVY, KO, CCI, LLY, HUM, LOW, NKE, TMO, MTN, GOOG, OTIS, ASML, AIG, CPB, DISCA, FISV, HSY, MU, SPG, TSM, YUM, EBAY, FBHS, VEEV, ASND, SUM, OKTA, T, AAP, ALXN, BLL, BIO, BLK, BA, EXPD, GOOGL, INSM, LH, LNC, PFE, ROP, SNPS, JAZZ, DFS, BERY, RNG, BABA, GDDY, EVBG, DOCU, CRWD, AMED, AMGN, BRK.B, DECK, DOV, ETN, MLHR, ICE, INTU, JBLU, JNJ, LAMR, MCO, MS, VTRS, SLGN, SIRI, TREX, VZ, ZBH, TDG, LDOS, EBS, DG, VNET, ZG, XLRN, CHGG, JD, NVRO, RCKT, ETSY, PLNT, PRPL, CSWI, EQH, LPRO, VERX, SPY, MMM, CB, PLD, ABMD, AFL, APD, ARE, ALKS, DOX, AXP, ABCB, AME, ADI, AON, ARCH, ARW, AJG, ASH, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BDX, BHLB, BBY, BSX, EAT, BC, CBRE, CRH, KMX, CAH, CAT, CE, CNOB, CPK, CVX, CME, CTAS, CTRN, CLX, CTSH, CMCO, VALE, CRK, STZ, CR, CCK, CMI, DTE, D, DPZ, DRE, EA, ETR, EQIX, EQR, FNF, PFC, CIGI, GRMN, GD, GILD, EVRI, GPN, ITW, ILMN, IMAX, IBCP, IIIN, INTC, TILE, ISBC, JNPR, KNX, MDLZ, LMT, MGA, MMC, MKC, MCD, MET, NFLX, NBIX, NEM, NR, ODFL, ZEUS, OFG, PCAR, PPL, ARGO, RDNT, PFG, PGR, PEG, QCRH, PWR, RRC, RJF, RS, RSG, ROK, SAIA, SEIC, SLM, STX, DHC, SCVL, RBBN, SO, SCCO, SBUX, SF, SYY, TTWO, TPX, TRMB, USB, UIS, UNM, VNO, WM, WW, WEC, SPB, ZUMZ, BMA, ORBC, ALGT, BBDC, SAR, TTGT, MRTX, PM, TFII, EC, AVGO, FTNT, SPSC, KKR, NOVT, FRC, WD, TROX, ACHC, ALSN, PSX, SRC, HASI, VCYT, ALLY, HRTG, LNTH, HQY, SYF, VEC, AXTA, VSTO, PFHD, WING, BLD, CC, RUN, WSC, ASIX, YUMC, BL, LGF.A, INVH, CTOS, SFIX, IBEX, IFFT, LYFT, WTRU, CCO, AVTR, PHR, CSTL, TXG, PINE, CCAP, PCGU, OAS, MDY, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLV,
- Sold Out: SBAC, FSLR, MPWR, RPRX, CLVT, MRCY, CHNG, DGNR.U, FICO, IBN, JKHY, ROL, FIVN, PLMR, BYND, DTP, ONEM, BIGC, PSTH, SNRHU, XLY, ABM, SRPT, VCEL, AIRC, ATR, CACI, CWST, CASY, CUZ, EQC, ITRI, PPG, PNW, BPOP, QDEL, SMG, TDY, WNC, WYNN, DAL, BACPL.PFD, CYRX, DISCK, RGA, WFCPL.PFD, TRNO, LPLA, XYL, PTCT, QTWO, AYX, CADE, BKR, QTSPB.PFD, YMAB, ESTC, MRNA, DHRPA.PFD, IMVT, CHNGU, RVMD, ETWO, FMAC.U, EBC, WISH, A, BBAR, CECE, CHRW, CRI, CHE, CTB, EQT, FFIV, FDS, FBC, GGAL, IMKTA, KMB, MTD, NTES, NEU, OKE, PKG, QGEN, DGX, WSO, L, KOP, LLNW, BCML, MYRG, RLGY, AMH, ESI, OMF, STOR, QRVO, BKI, SNDR, EEX, PLYM, AIZP.PFD, SREPB.PFD, RKT, CNXC, AIV, IWN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,782,142 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,989,891 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 641,795 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 31,367,435 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 13,035,725 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $548.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 313,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,367,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,437,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 349,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 739,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,080,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 8489.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,923,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 635.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 770,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 153.64%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,005,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 195.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,606,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,105,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.
