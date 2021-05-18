Logo
Putnam Investments Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Corteva Inc, Deere, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Putnam Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Corteva Inc, Deere, The Walt Disney Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Putnam Investments Llc owns 685 stocks with a total value of $59.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,782,142 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,989,891 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 641,795 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 31,367,435 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 13,035,725 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $548.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 313,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,367,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,437,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 349,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 739,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,080,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 8489.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,923,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 635.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 770,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 153.64%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,005,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 195.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,606,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,105,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.

Sold Out: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
