Putnam Investments Llc Buys Applied Materials Inc, Corteva Inc, Deere, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Putnam Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Corteva Inc, Deere, The Walt Disney Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Albemarle Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Putnam Investments Llc owns 685 stocks with a total value of $59.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,782,142 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,989,891 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 641,795 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 31,367,435 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% Citigroup Inc (C) - 13,035,725 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $548.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 313,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,367,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,437,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 349,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 739,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 219.06%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,080,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 8489.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,923,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 635.30%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 770,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 153.64%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,005,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 195.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,606,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,105,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Clarivate PLC. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Putnam Investments Llc sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.