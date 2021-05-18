3G Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Sea, Carvana Co, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells JD.com Inc

New Purchases: BILI, FUTU,

BILI, FUTU, Added Positions: SE, CVNA, BILL, SQ, DASH, AMZN,

SE, CVNA, BILL, SQ, DASH, AMZN, Sold Out: JD,

New York, NY, based Investment company 3G Capital Partners Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Sea, Carvana Co, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Bilibili Inc, Futu Holdings, sells JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, 3G Capital Partners Ltd. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3G Capital Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 290,000 shares, 24.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.19% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 232,300 shares, 22.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.30% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 345,000 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.43% Square Inc (SQ) - 85,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.67% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 135,000 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $101.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 176.19%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.34%. The holding were 290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 132.30%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.89%. The holding were 232,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 146.43%. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Square Inc by 126.67%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 29900.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

3G Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.