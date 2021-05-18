Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 8 Percent to $1.57

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable June 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business June 1, 2021.



Northrop Grumman continues to execute a balanced capital deployment strategy with robust investments in our business and a competitive dividend for our shareholders, said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president. We are confident in our ability to continue creating shareholder value as we perform on our customers missions.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

