Broadridge to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced that Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference at 3:40pm on Tuesday, May 25th. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Broadridge Investor Relations home page at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500 Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

