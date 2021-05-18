Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport's On-demand NFV Service, Brings Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity to Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Customers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport's On-demand NFV Service, Brings Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity to Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) enables Fortinet customers to modernise their SD-WAN connectivity, optimise network performance, and reduce provisioning time from months to minutes.

PR Newswire

BRISBANE, Australia, May 18, 2021

BRISBANE, Australia, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the availability of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE). Fortinet Secure SD-WAN's integration with MVE enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global NaaS platform.

Megaport Logo (PRNewsfoto/Megaport)

Optimising Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Connectivity

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. However, dependence on end-to-end internet connections to key services and resources can impact application performance, availability, and security. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN available on MVE, customers can now host localised virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport's global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN accelerates edge to cloud connectivity and multicloud interconnectivity without compromising security.

Once connected, Fortinet customers can now access Megaport's leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide, over 360 service providers, and 220+ cloud on-ramps.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

  • Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.
  • Better performance with reduced jitter and latency.
  • Globally distributed for localised connections.
  • Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services.
  • Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.
  • No hardware to ship, install, or manage.
  • Unified end-to-end network provisioning and management to transform legacy networks.
  • Secure, multicloud connections to the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

"As a Fabric-Ready Partner, Megaport is able to provide its customers a pre-validated joint solution that is integrated with Fortinet's industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution," said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. "Megaport is leveraging the simplicity and orchestration benefits of Fortinet's SD-WAN solution to provide customers with a secure, seamless, and superior quality of user experience."

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE's built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport's private Software Defined Network (SDN). Virtualised devices hosted on MVE can utilise the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centres, and private cloud.

MVE is currently available in 21 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual devices near concentrations of users to localise traffic and optimise data termination for performance.

"As businesses rapidly adopt SD-WAN technology, the ability for customers to easily host virtual instances of Fortinet SD-WAN orchestrators around the world on our platform will significantly improve edge network connectivity for global organisations," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Having Fortinet's SD-WAN solutions fully integrated into Megaport's global Software Defined Network allows our customers to optimise their SD-WAN connectivity and improve overall network and application performance at the fraction of the cost of traditional connectivity methods."

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit megaport.com/mve.

For more information about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions, learn more at fortinet.com/products/sd-wan.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megaport-virtual-edge-megaports-on-demand-nfv-service-brings-branch-to-cloud-connectivity-to-fortinet-secure-sd-wan-customers-301294344.html

SOURCE Megaport

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment