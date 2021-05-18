Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Immunocore Holdings PLC, Instil Bio Inc, Talis Biomedical Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Frequency Therapeutics Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp

New Purchases: IMCR, TLIS, TIL, IMTX, DSGN, OTIC, EWTX, SBTX, RVMD, SRPT, TVTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Immunocore Holdings PLC, Instil Bio Inc, Talis Biomedical Corp, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Immatics NV, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Frequency Therapeutics Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp. As of 2021Q1, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp owns 118 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Seagen Inc (SGEN) - 47,270,759 shares, 28.73% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 11,668,897 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 32,001,387 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) - 13,879,952 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,910,704 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $56.34, with an estimated average price of $44.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,520,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Instil Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,893,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.2 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,574,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Immatics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,992,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Design Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.52 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,436,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Otonomy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,220,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 249.58%. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $37.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,217,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,674,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,479,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Verastem Inc by 67.78%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,019,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Altimmune Inc by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,758,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 173.69%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 291,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $38, with an estimated average price of $24.85.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.42%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.82%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 3,993,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp reduced to a holding in Frequency Therapeutics Inc by 93.51%. The sale prices were between $7.99 and $55.01, with an estimated average price of $39.12. The stock is now traded at around $8.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Baker Bros. Advisors Lp still held 55,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.