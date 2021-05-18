Mhr Fund Management Llc Buys HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp, Tailwind International Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: HCAQ, PSACU, TWNI.U, KURIU, ISOS.U, EQHA.U, PGRWU, ZWRKU, CMIIU, NXU.U, DNZ.U, ENNVU, SHACU, PRPC.U, MACQU, ANZUU, TSPQ.U, DHBCU, ASZ.U, WARR.U, BOAS.U, ATAQU, KAIIU, KIIIU, RCLFU, RMGCU, CLRMU, CAHCU, FOREU, JCICU,
- Navistar International Corp (NAV) - 16,225,000 shares, 44.35% of the total portfolio.
- Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) - 8,529,419 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 19,256,281 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 15,105,523 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio.
- Titan International Inc (TWI) - 8,005,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS.U)
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSACU)
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.05 and $23.36, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: EQ Health Acquisition Corp (EQHA.U)
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURIU)
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tailwind International Acquisition Corp (TWNI.U)
Mhr Fund Management Llc initiated holding in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
