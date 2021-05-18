Continental Advisors Llc Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

Added Positions: CAH, GILD, VTRS, KR, PFE, C, GOLD, SCU, EWS, IVZ, GDX, FHI, WFC, RDS.A, CS,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Continental Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Viatris Inc, The Kroger Co, Pfizer Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Continental Advisors Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 378,917 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 126,937 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.93% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 50,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 11,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 91.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 105,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 126,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 425,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 150,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 160,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91.

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.