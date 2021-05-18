Logo
Continental Advisors Llc Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Continental Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Viatris Inc, The Kroger Co, Pfizer Inc, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, H&R Block Inc, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Bausch Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Continental Advisors Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 378,917 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.21%
  3. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 126,937 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.93%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 50,000 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 11,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 91.37%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 105,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 126,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 56.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 425,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 59.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 150,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 160,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Continental Advisors Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 41.53%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91.

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Continental Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.



