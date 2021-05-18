Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Magnite Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells BRP Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SEAS, MGNI, VSTO, MTSI, BHC, ICLR, CRTO, FRG, EVRI, NVEE, ARCB, TRIP, CPRI, TROX, PRPB, PERI, AQUA, STPK, GDEN, TITN, YELL, EQH, BNED, GPACU, GPACU, SIEN, TGI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Brant Point Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Magnite Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, sells BRP Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Assurant Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brant Point Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $888 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 480,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 250,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 120,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 65,725 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 32,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 784.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 819.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89.