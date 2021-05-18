Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Magnite Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells BRP Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SEAS, MGNI, VSTO, MTSI, BHC, ICLR, CRTO, FRG, EVRI, NVEE, ARCB, TRIP, CPRI, TROX, PRPB, PERI, AQUA, STPK, GDEN, TITN, YELL, EQH, BNED, GPACU, GPACU, SIEN, TGI,
- Added Positions: LPLA, VIAC, VNT, FLEX, MOD, CCK, FREE, MXL, DFPH, WPF, TREB, AAWW, TWCT, DMTK, EAT, POOL, IMPX, JACK, GOAC, GLW, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: HIG, EQIX, VRT, WCC, REZI, CMG, TMO, DLTR, PRI, MAS, ODFL, PRAH, BLMN, FBHS, APH, NVT, RBC, UTZ, TREX, PYPL, FIS, GPN, CWST, WSM, ADI, SPB, NVST, YAC, PTC,
- Sold Out: BRP, PPG, MRVI, AIZ, BFT, HI, AIMC, ROCK, PRPB.U, CR, AMZN, DBX, GES, ARRY, CDW, OMI, WPF.U, SKLZ, ZI, INMD, GRSV, SDGR, CDK, AACQ, SVAC, PLMR,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 480,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 120,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 65,725 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 32,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 784.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 819.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89.
