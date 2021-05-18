Logo
Brant Point Investment Management Llc Buys SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Magnite Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Sells BRP Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Brant Point Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Magnite Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, sells BRP Group Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, Assurant Inc, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brant Point Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 131 stocks with a total value of $888 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brant+point+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 480,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 250,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 120,000 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio.
  5. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 65,725 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $52.2, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $68.87, with an estimated average price of $62.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $36.23, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.87 and $220.96, with an estimated average price of $197.64. The stock is now traded at around $222.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 32,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $146.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 784.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 120,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 130.05%. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 239,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 819.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $18.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 590,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BRP Group Inc (BRP)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in BRP Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Sold Out: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $13.95 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
