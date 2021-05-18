Luminus Management Llc Buys United States Steel Corp, Option Care Health Inc, GrafTech International, Sells Li Auto Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, NRG Energy Inc

- New Purchases: OPCH, OSCR, ZH, SKLZ, GNRC, RSVA, STKL, APD, CLII, FSLR, HGEN, SQZ, ONCR, ASLN, CC, PPG, AES, FUL, GSM, STPC.U, XOG, FTI, RUN, VMI, GHVIU,
- Added Positions: X, EAF, TROX, ASH, ACM,
- Reduced Positions: NRG, FOE, ENPH, ARCH, SQM, CSIQ, BERY, NOVA,
- Sold Out: LI, PRG, ARRY, WISH, CYH, OMER, MRNS, PHAT, VXX, SONO, RSVAU, GLNG, AAWW, TWOU, COHR, CCK, BG,
- Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 6,151,448 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 382,619 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.83%
- AECOM (ACM) - 507,646 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85%
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 1,766,119 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.24%
- United States Steel Corp (X) - 1,160,045 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 904.60%
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,536,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 813,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 2,271,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)
Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 571,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United States Steel Corp (X)
Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 904.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 1,160,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 1216.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,939,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 172.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,766,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 382,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.Sold Out: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40.Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81.Sold Out: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49.
