Luminus Management Llc Buys United States Steel Corp, Option Care Health Inc, GrafTech International, Sells Li Auto Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, NRG Energy Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Luminus Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys United States Steel Corp, Option Care Health Inc, GrafTech International, Oscar Health Inc, Tronox Holdings PLC, sells Li Auto Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Array Technologies Inc, ContextLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luminus Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Luminus Management Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) - 6,151,448 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 382,619 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.83% AECOM (ACM) - 507,646 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.85% Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 1,766,119 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.24% United States Steel Corp (X) - 1,160,045 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 904.60%

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $17.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 1,536,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 813,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 2,271,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 571,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 904.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 1,160,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 1216.60%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 1,939,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 172.24%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 1,766,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc added to a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 38.83%. The purchase prices were between $79.1 and $91.91, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 382,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Array Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $15.1 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $22.17.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $7.28 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $9.81.

Luminus Management Llc sold out a holding in Omeros Corp. The sale prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49.