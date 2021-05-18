Logo
Perritt Capital Management Inc Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Heritage Global Inc, Sells Federal Signal Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, IES Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Perritt Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Research Solutions Inc, Heritage Global Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Federal Signal Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, IES Holdings Inc, Esquire Financial Holdings Inc, Richardson Electronics during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perritt Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perritt+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 139,434 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 186,103 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,564 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  4. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 85,347 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 124,012 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.13%
New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 31,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProPhase Labs Inc (PRPH)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ProPhase Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Eastern Co (EML)

Perritt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Eastern Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 1201.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.273200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 403,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Heritage Global Inc (HGBL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Heritage Global Inc by 837.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 249,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Quest Resource Holding Corp by 61.07%. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 225,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp by 156.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 61,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PFSweb Inc (PFSW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PFSweb Inc by 92.74%. The purchase prices were between $6.38 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electromed Inc (ELMD)

Perritt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Electromed Inc by 252.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $39.65, with an estimated average price of $36.15.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.7 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91.

Sold Out: Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sierra Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
