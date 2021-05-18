Marathon Asset Management Lp Buys GigCapital4 Inc, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: GIGGU, VTIQU, VTIQU, FSII, CCV, CBAH, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, VIAC, BMA, KVSC, TEO, KVSB, PRTY,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, PCG, GOAC,
- Sold Out: CCV.U, CBAH.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LP
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 163,850 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38%
- GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU) - 680,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU) - 580,000 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FS Development Corp II (FSII) - 580,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)
Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH.U)
Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.58.
