Marathon Asset Management Lp Buys GigCapital4 Inc, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, Sells Churchill Capital Corp V, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Lp Current Portfolio ) buys GigCapital4 Inc, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II, FS Development Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp V, sells Churchill Capital Corp V, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q1, Marathon Asset Management Lp owns 19 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 163,850 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38% GigCapital4 Inc (GIGGU) - 680,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. New Position VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II (VTIQU) - 580,000 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position FS Development Corp II (FSII) - 580,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.03%. The holding were 680,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in FS Development Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $12.19, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp initiated holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.07 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Marathon Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $11.11, with an estimated average price of $10.58.