Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys DCP Midstream LP, NuStar Energy LP, Edison International, Sells Equitrans Midstream Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: TEL, LYFT, HCIC, ADSK, TT, WARR.U, EVRG, SDACU, ACTDU, PPL, ESM.U, FRSGU, GMBT, EUSG, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, NGC.U, RICE, RICE, ENNVU, RMGCU, FLME.U, CLIM, HYLN, PDOT.U, BOAC, QS, NGAB, DCRNU, SWBK, STPC, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, DSEY, LNN, DVN,
- Added Positions: DCP, OKE, NS, EIX, CVA, EXC, NEE, RUN, WES, BEPC, BEP, CEQP, AY, D, NBLX, ES, SRE, PEG, NEEPO, NEP, NOVA, WTRU, DTE, PAA, COP, AWK, PXD, PNR, ACM, IEX, ECL, AQUA, MWA, STN, MEG,
- Reduced Positions: ETRN, PSXP, TRP, ENB, MMP, SHLX, KMI, LNG, EPD, MPLX, ET, CWEN, PBA, PAGP, WMB, CQP, BPMP, EVA, AM, AQN, NGL, WTRG, HESM, DHR, BMI, EQT, COG, WLKP, WMS, ENBL, XYL, FBHS, TTEK, MAS,
- Sold Out: AMJ, TCP, SREPA.PFD, CNPPB.PFD, FE, CXO, PE, WTS, WPX,
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 18,712,587 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 21,187,061 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 18,962,925 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 8,172,822 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 6,708,395 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 131,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $272.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (HCIC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 715,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $179.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,204,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NuStar Energy LP (NS)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,811,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Edison International by 296.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 506,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 406.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 540,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 191.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,116,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 614,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $36.57 and $41.88, with an estimated average price of $39.76.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: (CXO)
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.
