Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. Buys DCP Midstream LP, NuStar Energy LP, Edison International, Sells Equitrans Midstream Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys DCP Midstream LP, NuStar Energy LP, Edison International, Exelon Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Equitrans Midstream Corp, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, TC Pipelines LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q1, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tortoise+capital+advisors%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.
  1. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 18,712,587 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 21,187,061 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 18,962,925 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 8,172,822 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  5. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 6,708,395 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 131,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $272.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (HCIC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 715,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $179.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 9,204,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.33 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,811,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Edison International by 296.33%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 506,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 406.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 540,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 191.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,116,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 68.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 614,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.7.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $94.1 and $97.99, with an estimated average price of $96.62.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPPB.PFD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $36.57 and $41.88, with an estimated average price of $39.76.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. keeps buying
