Monarch Alternative Capital LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, PG&E Corp

New Purchases: AER, INDT,

AER, INDT, Added Positions: APLE, ARI,

APLE, ARI, Reduced Positions: RADI, STAR,

RADI, STAR, Sold Out: PEB, PCG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Monarch Alternative Capital LP Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Alternative Capital LP. As of 2021Q1, Monarch Alternative Capital LP owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monarch Alternative Capital LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+alternative+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 5,550,000 shares, 50.95% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,250,000 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 5,284,900 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.12% Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 4,745,400 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 974,119 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 974,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.5 and $72.7, with an estimated average price of $63.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 5,284,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,816,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.