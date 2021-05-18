Monarch Alternative Capital LP Buys AerCap Holdings NV, INDUS Realty Trust Inc, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Sells Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: AER, INDT,
- Added Positions: APLE, ARI,
- Reduced Positions: RADI, STAR,
- Sold Out: PEB, PCG,
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 5,550,000 shares, 50.95% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,250,000 shares, 27.04% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) - 5,284,900 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.12%
- Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI) - 4,745,400 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 974,119 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 974,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP initiated holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.5 and $72.7, with an estimated average price of $63.81. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 5,284,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.81 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $12.83. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,816,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold out a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Monarch Alternative Capital LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $11.62.
