Great Point Partners Llc Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Zymeworks Inc, Vericel Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Great Point Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc, Exelixis Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Zymeworks Inc, Vericel Corp, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Great Point Partners Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) - 1,350,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 760,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 930,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 382,085 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) - 1,332,773 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 593,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 649,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $144.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in InflaRx NV. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,201,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 104.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 861,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 77.71%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 114,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57.