Great Point Partners Llc Buys Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc, Exelixis Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Zymeworks Inc, Vericel Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC
- Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) - 1,350,000 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 760,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 930,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 382,085 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
- Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) - 1,332,773 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.92 and $221.61, with an estimated average price of $198.18. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $281.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $27.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 593,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 649,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in Nevro Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $144.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: InflaRx NV (IFRX)
Great Point Partners Llc initiated holding in InflaRx NV. The purchase prices were between $3.62 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 152.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,201,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 104.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 861,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 89,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)
Great Point Partners Llc added to a holding in Pulmonx Corp by 77.71%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 114,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.Sold Out: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $59.48, with an estimated average price of $45.34.Sold Out: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $46.Sold Out: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.57 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $19.02.Sold Out: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Great Point Partners Llc sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $91.37, with an estimated average price of $76.57.
