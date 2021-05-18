QVT Financial LP Buys Liberty Latin America, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: LILAK, VIAC, TME, VIPS, TNK, BIDU, SNOW, MRSN,
- Added Positions: IOVA, ATEX,
- Reduced Positions: MP, GS, XLF, MHK, MMYT,
- Sold Out: TSLA, PRVL, WFC, GLNG, CCL, API,
For the details of QVT Financial LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvt+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QVT Financial LP
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 21,224,005 shares, 70.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,603 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 589,516 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12%
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 351,187 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio.
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 515,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 163,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 183,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Prevail Therapeutics Inc (PRVL)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.Sold Out: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.Sold Out: Agora Inc (API)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77.
