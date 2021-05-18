QVT Financial LP Buys Liberty Latin America, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: LILAK, VIAC, TME, VIPS, TNK, BIDU, SNOW, MRSN,

New York, NY, based Investment company QVT Financial LP Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Latin America, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, Teekay Tankers, sells Tesla Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Prevail Therapeutics Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q1, QVT Financial LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MP Materials Corp (MP) - 21,224,005 shares, 70.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 120,603 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 589,516 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.12% New York Times Co (NYT) - 351,187 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 515,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 163,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 100,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Teekay Tankers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 183,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $23.02.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77.