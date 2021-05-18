Logo
Veritable, L.P. Buys Comcast Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chubb, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chubb, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Veritable, L.P. owns 819 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritable, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritable%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veritable, L.P.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,071,876 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,266,002 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,042,254 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,147,608 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,099,244 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
New Purchase: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 275,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $272.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,864,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 178.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,155,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 321,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.005900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 320,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,236,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 89,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Sold Out: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Sold Out: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veritable, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Veritable, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Veritable, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veritable, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veritable, L.P. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider