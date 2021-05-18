Veritable, L.P. Buys Comcast Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chubb, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

New Purchases: BBN, PDD, ODFL, ABMD, IXJ, BRKS, CCL, KKR, NAN, NVAX, NWSA, NML, MOS, MRNA, KSS, RCL, KGC, 1GDA, K, JBGS, ITUB, QRVO, AAXJ, RYAAY, SAIA, SMG, SENS, SKY, SHM, TDY, TRU, TRIP, UAL, COGT, URBN, WRK, WEX, CREE, AGCO, ALLY, AFG, SAN, GOLD, MYN, CBT, CANG, CBOE, CRL, CLIR, CLF, CLOV, 9DA, CLGX, IYF, CFR, DELL, EWBC, EVA, EQR, ROBO, FELE, FCN, GRMN, GPK, IBTX, EWC, IOO, USMV,

BBN, PDD, ODFL, ABMD, IXJ, BRKS, CCL, KKR, NAN, NVAX, NWSA, NML, MOS, MRNA, KSS, RCL, KGC, 1GDA, K, JBGS, ITUB, QRVO, AAXJ, RYAAY, SAIA, SMG, SENS, SKY, SHM, TDY, TRU, TRIP, UAL, COGT, URBN, WRK, WEX, CREE, AGCO, ALLY, AFG, SAN, GOLD, MYN, CBT, CANG, CBOE, CRL, CLIR, CLF, CLOV, 9DA, CLGX, IYF, CFR, DELL, EWBC, EVA, EQR, ROBO, FELE, FCN, GRMN, GPK, IBTX, EWC, IOO, USMV, Added Positions: CMCSA, VOO, NAD, VYM, IJH, VTIP, IVV, MUB, NEA, VTEB, LQD, IWN, SDY, VYMI, BABA, VPU, NBB, IJR, ICLN, IGF, VO, VCIT, AMGN, CABO, CYH, GLW, GIS, GM, HPQ, INTC, IBM, IFF, RSP, EFV, IVE, LMT, MU, MDYG, UBER, UL, VUG, VMBS, ABBV, WMS, ACM, AES, AFL, APD, ALLE, DOX, AXP, ABC, AME, ANTM, ADM, ARKW, BKR, BAC, BTT, BX, BFAM, BCO, BR, BEP, COF, CARR, CNC, CDAY, CHKP, CC, CHD, C, CTXS, CLX, KO, CCEP, CL, ED, COO, DHI, DHR, DVN, DG, EMN, ET, ENTG, EFX, ETSY, EVRG, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FIS, FSLR, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GSK, GDDY, GGG, GWW, HASI, HPE, HXL, HLT, HUM, INFO, ICE, INTU, ISRG, PBW, IAU, PICK, ITOT, AGG, HYG, ILF, EEM, PFF, IJJ, IYZ, KSU, KEYS, KMB, KMI, LVS, EL, LII, LIN, MTB, MRO, MPW, MCO, MS, MORN, NTAP, NEP, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVO, NRG, NUE, NXPI, OMC, ON, OKE, PCAR, PTON, PEP, PHR, PINS, PXD, PAA, POOL, DTIL, PFG, PGR, PEG, PWR, O, ROST, SCHW, SE, XLB, SRE, SREV, SPYV, SLY, SBUX, STT, SYK, SYY, TGT, TRP, TEL, FTI, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UPS, URI, VALE, GDX, BIV, VSS, VT, VCSH, VOX, VRSN, VRSK, VRRM, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WMT, WM, WELL, WU, WY, WMB, XPO, ZBRA,

CMCSA, VOO, NAD, VYM, IJH, VTIP, IVV, MUB, NEA, VTEB, LQD, IWN, SDY, VYMI, BABA, VPU, NBB, IJR, ICLN, IGF, VO, VCIT, AMGN, CABO, CYH, GLW, GIS, GM, HPQ, INTC, IBM, IFF, RSP, EFV, IVE, LMT, MU, MDYG, UBER, UL, VUG, VMBS, ABBV, WMS, ACM, AES, AFL, APD, ALLE, DOX, AXP, ABC, AME, ANTM, ADM, ARKW, BKR, BAC, BTT, BX, BFAM, BCO, BR, BEP, COF, CARR, CNC, CDAY, CHKP, CC, CHD, C, CTXS, CLX, KO, CCEP, CL, ED, COO, DHI, DHR, DVN, DG, EMN, ET, ENTG, EFX, ETSY, EVRG, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FIS, FSLR, FISV, F, FCX, GD, GILD, GSK, GDDY, GGG, GWW, HASI, HPE, HXL, HLT, HUM, INFO, ICE, INTU, ISRG, PBW, IAU, PICK, ITOT, AGG, HYG, ILF, EEM, PFF, IJJ, IYZ, KSU, KEYS, KMB, KMI, LVS, EL, LII, LIN, MTB, MRO, MPW, MCO, MS, MORN, NTAP, NEP, NDSN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NVO, NRG, NUE, NXPI, OMC, ON, OKE, PCAR, PTON, PEP, PHR, PINS, PXD, PAA, POOL, DTIL, PFG, PGR, PEG, PWR, O, ROST, SCHW, SE, XLB, SRE, SREV, SPYV, SLY, SBUX, STT, SYK, SYY, TGT, TRP, TEL, FTI, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UPS, URI, VALE, GDX, BIV, VSS, VT, VCSH, VOX, VRSN, VRSK, VRRM, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WMT, WM, WELL, WU, WY, WMB, XPO, ZBRA, Reduced Positions: IWB, MDY, XLE, MA, CB, BMY, PG, AAPL, BRK.A, IWO, IYR, AMJ, VWO, XOM, HD, ICF, VB, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, GOOGL, BDX, CVX, DD, ETN, ENB, FRC, GPN, HRC, IPG, EFA, IWF, DVY, JCI, JPM, LYV, MLM, MTD, ORCL, PYPL, QCOM, XLP, XLV, XLI, XLU, SPIP, TSM, TSLA, TMO, VGK, VIG, WLTW, ABB, AAP, AEIS, AMD, A, AKAM, ALC, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AMLP, MO, AIG, AMT, COLD, APH, AMRS, ADI, ANSS, AON, ARMK, ARES, ANET, ARKG, ASML, AZN, T, ADSK, ADP, AZO, AVY, BMI, BK, BBY, MYI, BE, BA, BKNG, BP, AVGO, BEPC, BRO, BF.B, BURL, BWXT, COG, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CP, CDK, CDW, CINF, CLVT, CMS, CLNY, CTVA, CSGP, CCI, CCK, DVA, DE, DXCM, DEO, FANG, DIS, DLTR, D, DOW, DUK, DRE, EBAY, EIX, EW, EA, ENS, ENPH, ETR, EPD, EOG, EQIX, ESE, WTRG, EVBG, ES, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FB, FLT, FLIR, IT, GE, THRM, LOPE, HAIN, HAL, HBI, HDB, HES, HON, HZNP, JBHT, HBAN, IIVI, SPLV, QQQ, IQV, IXP, IXC, ACWX, IBB, IWV, IYE, IYW, ITRI, J, KR, LRCX, LEN, LBRDK, LBTYK, LAD, LOW, LULU, MAR, MMC, MXIM, MCD, MELI, MRK, MET, MGP, MCHP, MAA, MDLZ, MNST, MSI, MYRG, NATI, NYCB, NVS, NVG, OXY, ORI, OTIS, PKG, PAYX, PEI, POWI, PLD, PSTG, RTX, REGN, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROL, RDS.A, RPM, SPGI, CRM, SAP, SLB, STX, XLC, XLRE, XLF, SCI, NOW, SHW, SHOP, SPG, GLD, BWX, JNK, RWR, WIP, SPLK, SQ, SSNC, SWK, STE, SUI, SYF, TTWO, TFX, TXN, TMUS, TOL, TTC, TSCO, TRMB, TRVG, UGI, OLED, USB, VFC, MTN, IVOO, VIOO, VEU, VPL, VDE, VGT, VZ, VIAC, VTRS, V, WCN, WFC, WSM, WWD, WDAY, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZTS,

IWB, MDY, XLE, MA, CB, BMY, PG, AAPL, BRK.A, IWO, IYR, AMJ, VWO, XOM, HD, ICF, VB, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, GOOGL, BDX, CVX, DD, ETN, ENB, FRC, GPN, HRC, IPG, EFA, IWF, DVY, JCI, JPM, LYV, MLM, MTD, ORCL, PYPL, QCOM, XLP, XLV, XLI, XLU, SPIP, TSM, TSLA, TMO, VGK, VIG, WLTW, ABB, AAP, AEIS, AMD, A, AKAM, ALC, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AMLP, MO, AIG, AMT, COLD, APH, AMRS, ADI, ANSS, AON, ARMK, ARES, ANET, ARKG, ASML, AZN, T, ADSK, ADP, AZO, AVY, BMI, BK, BBY, MYI, BE, BA, BKNG, BP, AVGO, BEPC, BRO, BF.B, BURL, BWXT, COG, CDNS, CCJ, CPB, CP, CDK, CDW, CINF, CLVT, CMS, CLNY, CTVA, CSGP, CCI, CCK, DVA, DE, DXCM, DEO, FANG, DIS, DLTR, D, DOW, DUK, DRE, EBAY, EIX, EW, EA, ENS, ENPH, ETR, EPD, EOG, EQIX, ESE, WTRG, EVBG, ES, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FB, FLT, FLIR, IT, GE, THRM, LOPE, HAIN, HAL, HBI, HDB, HES, HON, HZNP, JBHT, HBAN, IIVI, SPLV, QQQ, IQV, IXP, IXC, ACWX, IBB, IWV, IYE, IYW, ITRI, J, KR, LRCX, LEN, LBRDK, LBTYK, LAD, LOW, LULU, MAR, MMC, MXIM, MCD, MELI, MRK, MET, MGP, MCHP, MAA, MDLZ, MNST, MSI, MYRG, NATI, NYCB, NVS, NVG, OXY, ORI, OTIS, PKG, PAYX, PEI, POWI, PLD, PSTG, RTX, REGN, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROL, RDS.A, RPM, SPGI, CRM, SAP, SLB, STX, XLC, XLRE, XLF, SCI, NOW, SHW, SHOP, SPG, GLD, BWX, JNK, RWR, WIP, SPLK, SQ, SSNC, SWK, STE, SUI, SYF, TTWO, TFX, TXN, TMUS, TOL, TTC, TSCO, TRMB, TRVG, UGI, OLED, USB, VFC, MTN, IVOO, VIOO, VEU, VPL, VDE, VGT, VZ, VIAC, VTRS, V, WCN, WFC, WSM, WWD, WDAY, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZTS, Sold Out: TIF, BJ, TPIC, NTLA, FXI, ALB, IPOC, APLS, AYX, PEN, RUN, FEYE, REGI, WPX, QRTEA, VTR, UDR, SNN,

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Chubb, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Veritable, L.P. owns 819 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veritable, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veritable%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,071,876 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,266,002 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 1,042,254 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,147,608 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,099,244 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.86 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 275,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Abiomed Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $272.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $90.93, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.69 and $240.61, with an estimated average price of $214.58. The stock is now traded at around $265.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,864,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 178.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,155,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 321,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.005900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 320,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,236,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $130.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 89,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.